Sister Mary Benedict Zimmerer, CDP, entered eternal life on August 11, 2020 at the age of 94. She was born in La Feria, Texas on May 28, 1926 to Ludwig and Katherine (Sieger) Zimmerer. Sister Benedict professed first vows as a Sister of Divine Providence on June 22, 1946. She was a caregiver, nurturer and teacher.

Sister Benedict earned a Bachelor and Master's degrees in Education from Our Lady of the Lake College. She taught in the elementary classroom for 38 years, 15 in public schools. She ministered in various orphanages and parishes in Mexico.

In 1980 she became a founding member of the Congregation's Providence Home where she and others cared for babies and children with AIDS. Her final assignment was pastoral work in Big Wells, Texas, alongside her sibling, Sister Madeleine Zimmerer, CDP.

A rosary and prayer service will be held on Tuesday. A Mass of Resurrection and burial will take place on Wednesday. All services will be private.

In lieu of flowers, you may wish to make a memorial contribution to the Sisters of Divine Providence, 515 S.W. 24th Street, San Antonio, Texas 78207-4619.