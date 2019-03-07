|
|
DECEMBER 28, 1943 - MARCH 5, 2019
Heaven is now lit up with Carrie's million dollar smile. An accomplished Realtor, political activist, role model, mother and friend, Carrie spent most of her life putting others before herself and trying to make the world a better place.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Oscar and Angie Blyth, husband Jimmy and son Ben. She is survived by her children Jim, Donna, Carol, Missy and Dave as well as 14 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, her sisters Carmen and Mary Alice, along with her countless BINGO buddies.
SERVICES
Visitation and Rosary will begin at 11:00 A.M. followed by the Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church, 1314 Fair Ave. Interment will follow at the Willborn Family Cemetery in Poteet, Texas. You may sign the online guestbook at www.missionparks.com. Arrangements with
Published in Express-News on Mar. 7, 2019