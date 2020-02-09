Home

Mission Park Funeral Chapel - South
1700 SE Military Drive
San Antonio, TX 78214
(210) 924-4242
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020
6:00 PM
Mission Park Funeral Chapel - South
1700 SE Military Drive
San Antonio, TX 78214
Rosary
Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020
7:00 PM
Mission Park Funeral Chapel - South
1700 SE Military Drive
San Antonio, TX 78214
Funeral
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
12:00 PM
Mission Park Funeral Chapel - South
1700 SE Military Drive
San Antonio, TX 78214
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
12:30 PM
St. Joseph's Catholic Church
535 New Laredo Hwy
Mary Bravo


1932 - 2020
Mary Bravo Obituary

Mary Bravo born in San Antonio, Texas on November 25, 1932; went to be with the Lord on January 30, 2020 at the age of 87.

She is preceded in death by her beloved husband of 61 years Joseph B. Bravo, Sr. and parents Silverio and Margaret Reyes, daughter Elizabeth Bravo, sisters Margie Martinez and Beatrice Johnson and brothers Jimmy and Gilbert Reyes. Survivors include her loving children: Joseph Benedict Bravo, Jr. (Cheryl), Barbara Jean Rubio (Guy), and Sandra Anne Gonzalez (Luis), sister Josie Tafoya, brothers Robert and Roy Reyes, 12 grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren and other family members and friends.

Visitation will begin on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at 6:00 p.m. with a rosary to begin at 7:00 p.m. at Mission Park Funeral Chapels South.

Funeral mass will be celebrated on Thursday, February 13, 2020 at 12:30 p.m. at St. Joseph's Catholic Church (535 New Laredo Hwy) with a procession from the funeral home at 12:00 p.m. Interment will follow at Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery.

For personal acknowledgement, you may sign the online guestbook at

www.missionparks.com in the obituary section.
Published in Express-News on Feb. 9, 2020
