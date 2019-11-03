|
Mary C. Blankenship entered her eternal rest on October 24, 2019. A native of San Antonio, she grew up on the West Side and graduated from Fox Tech High School. Having lived in New York City, the Midwest and the southeast coast of Texas, she settled in her hometown of San Antonio, where she and her husband, Dean Blankenship raised their son, Tommy. Mary's husband was a professional photographer and consequently she developed a passion in the profession. She was self-taught in photographic image enhancement, using brush strokes to colorize photographs by hand and also in the development of negatives. She worked for Studers Photo for many years. She also worked with the fashion specialty store The Vogue and designer wear for Lily Rubin. Mary loved good food and supported various dining establishments, loved a good movie, primarily the classics and socializing with friends and family.
Mary leaves behind an abundance of memories of unforgettable moments spent with family and friends. She is survived by her son Tommy Dean Blankenship, her siblings Olga Schulman and husband Michael of Palm Beach, Florida, Irene Williams and husband Gregg of Saratoga, California, Yolanda Nock of Grapevine, Texas, Carlos de Leon of Saratoga, California, Diana King and husband Bill of Grapevine, Texas, sister-in-law Estella de Leon of San Antonio, Texas, sister-in-law Yvonne Padilla of Corpus Christi, Texas and an abundance of nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her husband Dean Blankenship, her parents, Juan and Maria de Leon and her brother John "Juan Cana" de Leon. There will be a private family celebration of her life.
Published in Express-News on Nov. 3, 2019