Mom, I can't believe that it has been 1 year since you have passed. I have no scrabble partner and corny joke aficionado to be with. I miss your positive outlook on life and your beaming smile. You have taught me to have grace under life's stressors—your leukemia was so tough on your body, but you NEVER showed your weak side, that's not how you were. As this year has passed, we have all been able to reflect on the wonderful mom you were to us. Thank you for our lives and for being you. Say "hello" to dad and Ben for us all.
Published in Express-News on Mar. 5, 2020