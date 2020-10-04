Mary was the daughter of Daniel and Myra Winslow, survived by brother, Brother Michael Winslow, CSC, and several cousins. Mary graduated from Metropolitan State University, Denver, Colorado. During her lifetime she worked mainly as an administrative assistant mostly in higher education. Mary was a sweet, gentle, loving soul. Most of her life was spent in pain and suffering but in spite of her suffering she always managed to smile and friends and family knew her as a cheerful woman. Mary spent the last ten years of her life at The Village of the Incarnate Word and we would like to thank nurses Diane and Carol as well as Liz, Linda, Jeannette, Dr. Cruz and Connie for their care and many kindnesses in support of Mary. For the last three months of her life Mary was in residence at McCullough Hall at Our Lady of the Lake. We would like to thank Anna, Gaby, Gracie, Leslie, Yvette, Lulu, Rose, Mary, Valerie, and the many

others who provided outstanding care and treated Mary like family. We especially want to thank the Brothers of Holy Cross who were constant friends and family to Mary for the past 30 years. Visitation at Angelus Funeral Home, Monday, October 5, 8:00 am. Mass of the Resurrection 8:45am (which will be livestreamed) followed by burial at Fort Sam Houston with military honors.