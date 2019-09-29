|
DECEMBER 16, 1959 - SEPTEMBER 19, 2019
Mary Christian Williamson passed away Thursday, September 19th, surrounded by her family.
Mary graduated Alamo Heights High School in the Class of 1978. Mary was deeply loved and will be greatly missed. Her fondest memories were of times spent fishing in Port Aransas, riding horses, being a Pawnee at Camp Arrowhead and spending time with her family and friends.
She was a proud mother and grandmother. Mary was the daughter of the late Walter Edward Williamson.
She is survived by her mother, Chrissie Grant Williamson O'Brien, her daughter Christy Payne Adams (Walter), her brother Robert Earl Williamson (Robin), her sister Kelly Williamson, her uncle John A. Williamson, M.D. (Mary Beth) and aunt Nancy Williamson Dean (Bill), her niece Blaine Williamson, and nephew Grant Williamson. Mary is also survived by her loving grandchildren Starla Ortiz and Logan Adams.
A memorial service celebrating her life will be held Saturday, October 5, 2019 at 2:00 P.M. St. David's Episcopal Church 1300 Wiltshire Avenue. Private family burial to follow. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to: Kindred Hospice- Gracefund 13431 Blanco Road 78216, in honor of their loving care.
Published in Express-News on Sept. 29, 2019