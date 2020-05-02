Mary Claire Weir Mawyer, born in Edinburg, Texas, January 8, 1926, entered eternal life April 23, 2020. Her husband Colonel Ralph P. Mawyer, USMC Retired, of ﬁfty-ﬁve years preceded her in death in 2003. Claire grew up in McAllen, Texas. She was an alumnus of Texas Women's University and Trinity University. She married in 1948 becoming the wife of a career Marine oﬃcer. A mother of three sons, she was also active in volunteer charity organizations. Claire was member of Daughters of the American Revolution and Colonial Dames of America Century XVII, Embassy Chapter of Austin, Texas. She is survived by sons Ralph Paige, Jr (Tonya), Kent Weir (Karen), and Drew Alexander (Connie), six grandchildren—Mandi Mawyer (Christa), Dakota Mawyer, Allison Koenig (Phillip), Abby Fernandez (Melchor), Keri and Katelyn Weinman, four great grandchildren—Reagan, Lincoln, Tripp and Presley, her brother Dr. Frank A. Weir, PHD (Diane) and family. Claire was a Christian of strong faith. There will be a private service in Celebration of Life and internment in San Marcos, Texas, former home of her maternal grandparents, Prof. and Mrs. M.C. McGee who settled there in the late 1800's.You are invited to signthe Guestbook atwww.porterloring.com
Published in Express-News on May 2, 2020.