Mary G. Curiel, born and raised in San Antonio, Texas, entered into eternal rest on February 17, 2020. She was born to the late Merced Gonzales and Mary Valdez Gonzales and was also preceded in death by her devoted husband, Alfred Curiel and son-in-law, Ralph George Zerda. Mary is survived by her loving children, Alfred G. Curiel and his wife Sarah A., Liz Curiel, Kathleen C. Zerda and Fr. Jim Curiel, OCD; granddaughter, Karen Marie Zerda; sister, Gloria Curiel and numerous nieces, nephews and many friends.
Mary worked for Westside State Bank for many years as well as the Federal Reserve. She was a member of the Little Flower Altar Society where she was a devoted parishioner.
The family will receive friends at 4:00 P.M., Sunday, February 23, 2020 at The Angelus Funeral Home with a Rosary being recited at 5:00 P.M. A Funeral Procession will depart the funeral home at 9:30 A.M., Monday, February 24, 2020 to celebrate the Rite of Christian Burial at the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Little Flower at 10:00 A.M. Interment will follow in San Fernando Archdiocesan Cemetery II.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Eternal Word Television Network (in memory of Mary G. Curiel) at 5817 Old Leeds Rd., Irondale, AL 35210. Arrangements by:
Published in Express-News on Feb. 23, 2020