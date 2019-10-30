|
Mary Dell Park, age 98, passed away on Tuesday, October 22, 2019, in San Antonio, Texas. She was born on February 17, 1921, in Leaday, Coleman County, Texas, to Delmer Franklin and Mary Ethel (Wireman) Park. As the only child in her family, Mary was greatly doted on by her loving parents and grandparents. She was nicknamed "Top" by her Dad and, in later years, wrote letters home signed by that name. Mary's father, "Dell", worked in the oil business, causing the family to move multiple times in Texas. Mary graduated from Hamlin High School, in Hamlin, Texas, in 1938. Mary attended North Texas State Teachers College from 1938 – 40 through the end of her sophomore year. Mary then worked for her Uncle Charles L. South, a member of Congress, in both Coleman, Texas, and Washington D.C. Following the outbreak of World War II, Mary attended business college in Abilene, Texas, to support the war effort and became a stenographer. In December 1943, she began her civilian career working for Air Force Base Commanders. She started at the primary flying school base in Coleman, Texas, and, following several moves, in 1950 Mary eventually came to Brooks and Kelly Air Force Bases in San Antonio. At five feet eight inches, Mary held her own as one of the few women, in a "man's world", and was often the only women in conference room meetings. She continued her career with the Air Force until her retirement in 1973. Mary received many highly regarded commendations and was classified in intelligence activities as well. Following her retirement, Mary cared for each of her parents in their final years and also a beloved cousin. Mary loved to travel, taking frequent trips to the beach in Mexico, and internationally to European cities and also to Bermuda. She loved to paint, garden, and nearly always had a special dog by her side. These past twelve years, Andy, her Yorkshire terrier, brought Mary much joy and happiness. Mary was a woman who loved driving Chevrolets. Her cropped silver hair shown beautifully with her brightly colored, floral shirts that she preferred, and she was always impeccably dressed. Mary was a Spurs fan who watched many games on television through her later years. Mary retained her sense of humor and sharp wit until her death. She also kept her faith and was a member of Coker United Methodist Church. Through the years, Mary loved spending time with her younger cousins as they grew up and her special friend, Scott Brown, almost a younger brother to her in Hamlin. In later years, she was appreciative of phone calls and visits from family members, including Glenn and Cora Poteet, Bob and Carol Poteet, John and Pat Wireman, Margaret Park, and Scott and Marcia Brown. Mary was thankful for her friends and caregivers, particularly Renee Martin, her long-time personal assistant and friend; Chris Hays, her favorite care provider; Debbie Newman, for her friendship and care of Andy; Darcie Corner, who kept Mary's hair and nails looking beautiful; and Storey Heintzelman, her attorney and friend. FUNERAL SERVICEMONDAY, NOVEMBER 4, 2019 2:00 P.M. PORTER LORING MORTUARY NORTH2102 NORTH LOOP 1604 EAST BURIAL TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 5, 20192:00 P.M. HAMLIN EAST CEMETERYRev. Robert Poteet will officiate. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Mary's honor may be made to: The Bipolar Disorder Center in the Mulva Clinic for the Neurosciences at UT Health Austin, Austin, Texas; United Yorkie Rescue, Austin, Texas; Coker United Methodist Church, San Antonio, Texas; and First United Methodist Church, Hamlin, Texas.
Published in Express-News on Oct. 30, 2019