MARY DOLORES FLORES
Mary passed away on August 28, 2020.

Born in San Antonio, Texas on May 4, 1955, she is preceded in death by her mother, Viola; brother, Javier; grandparents, Lazaro and Sabina; uncles, Blas and Tomas; aunt, Mercedes; niece, Valerie; and cousins, Consuelo and Amelia.Mary is survived by her husband, Baldemar; daughter, Martha; brother, Robert; aunt, Maria and family in Mesquite, TX; nephew, Joshua (Abella); and cousins.Visitation will begin on Thursday, Sept. 10 at 8:30 AM, with a Rosary at 9 AM, limited to 25 people at Trevino Funeral Home – 226 Cupples. Mass will begin at 10 AM at San Martin de Porres – 1730 Dahlgreen Ave.– with Burial to follow at San Fernando Cemetery II – 746 Castroville Rd.




Published in Express-News on Sep. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Funeraria Del Angel Trevino Funeral Home
226 Cupples Road
San Antonio, TX 78237
2104340595
