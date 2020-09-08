Mary passed away on August 28, 2020.

Born in San Antonio, Texas on May 4, 1955, she is preceded in death by her mother, Viola; brother, Javier; grandparents, Lazaro and Sabina; uncles, Blas and Tomas; aunt, Mercedes; niece, Valerie; and cousins, Consuelo and Amelia.Mary is survived by her husband, Baldemar; daughter, Martha; brother, Robert; aunt, Maria and family in Mesquite, TX; nephew, Joshua (Abella); and cousins.Visitation will begin on Thursday, Sept. 10 at 8:30 AM, with a Rosary at 9 AM, limited to 25 people at Trevino Funeral Home – 226 Cupples. Mass will begin at 10 AM at San Martin de Porres – 1730 Dahlgreen Ave.– with Burial to follow at San Fernando Cemetery II – 746 Castroville Rd.