Eileen passed peacefully surrounded by her loving family on October 24, 2019 in San Antonio, Texas at the age of 74. She was born to Sebastian and Helen D. Martinez on September 22, 1945 in San Antonio, Texas. She is survived by daughter, Deanna Rodriguez, Wendy (Jeremy) Stockhammer; Dawn (Jesse) Garza, sons, George Wilburn, Jason Barrientos; sister, Sarah Helen "Babydoll" May; brothers, Sebastian "Sammy" Martinez Jr., Johnny Martinez, Jesse "Bimbo" Martinez, Gerard "Freebird" Martinez, Jerome "Billy" Martinez; grandchildren, P.J. (Tammy Reedy) Rodriguez, Priscilla Rodriguez, Jared Garza, Kristi-Anna Stockhammer, Richard Stockhammer, Aaron Garza, Paul Garza, Alik Stockhammer; great granddaughter, Amirah Tellez, and many very loved aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews. Eileen was affectionately known as "Winkie" to her extended family. She was a strong, independent woman who raised 5 equally strong children and always put family first. Eileen's family admired and will cherish her passion for genealogy research and her love of gardening. After 55 years as a Manicurist in the beauty business she grew to love each and every client like family. She was a proud member of the Canary Islands Descendants Association.
Her ancestors were part of the original sixteen families who arrived on March 9, 1731 in what is now San Antonio. They were instrumental in many of our city's historical events including the building of San Fernando Cathedral, and members of the first government, which included her grandfathers- Vicente Travieso, the first Alguacil mayor or Sherriff, and Juan Curbelo. Among other organizations, Eileen was also a member of the Granaderos Y Damas de Galvez. Her ancestors aided Bernardo Galvez during the American Revolution by rounding up cattle and providing food for the American troops. Some of her ancestors also participated in the 1813 Battle of Medina and fought alongside Juan Seguin in the Texas Revolution. Visitation will be held on Sunday, November 10, 2019 at 5:00 p.m. at Mission Park Funeral Chapels South. Funeral mass will begin Monday at 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church in Selma, Texas. Eileen was truly loved and will be dearly missed.
Published in Express-News on Nov. 8, 2019