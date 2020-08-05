1/1
MARY ELIZABETH DICKSON
Mary Elizabeth Dickson passed away July 29, 2020. In her 100 years on earth, she's met family across generations and saw technology advances of all kind. Mary was the third child of Elizabeth Frances Roth and Grover Cleveland Churchman. Their only girl, she enjoyed roughhousing with her brothers Joseph Jerome and Paul Vincent on their land.

When Mary was 20 years old, her family moved to San Antonio from Springfield, Illinois. Here she worked as a typist and later as a military aid. She graduated lab tech school in Chicago and returned to SA after the WWII to work at Green and Baptist hospitals.

At 26, she met her future husband, Raymond "Ray" Dickson. On Feb. 15, 1947, they were married and later had three children: Raymond Jr., Jean and Carolyn.

Mary enjoyed visits with her family, including grand and great grandchildren. She was a loving, faithful woman who enjoyed attending Catholic mass, reading and visiting with others. Mary joins her husband Ray and son Raymond Jr in heaven. She is survived by her two daughters Jean Chincarini and Carolyn Williamson, seven grandchildren and ten great grandchildren. A private mass for family will be held at St. Luke's Catholic Church.




Published in Express-News on Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
