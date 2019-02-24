|
|
April 22, 1946 - February 15, 2019
Mary, true to her loving nature was a kindergarten teacher, proprietor of Carousel Beauty Salon and a devoted CNA caregiver. Mary doted on her family, especially her nieces and nephews and was an avid Spurs fan. Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Adolph (Gert) Gaertner; parents, Herb and Claire Heffernan; brothers, Don and Dick Heffernan; and niece, Elizabeth Carruth. Mary is survived by her siblings, Claire Worthy, Mike (Lyn) Heffernan, Paul (Betty) Heffernan, Susan Woods, Bob Heffernan, Kathy (Michael) Carruth and sister-in-law, Genny Heffernan; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of friends.
SERVICES
Graveside Services will be held on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at 11:00am at Mission Burial Park North, 20900 IH-10 West, San Antonio, TX 78257. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, 4242 E. Piedras Dr., Ste.114, San Antonio, Texas 78228. The family would like to extend their gratitude to the University Hospital 5th floor ICU staff for the care they provided.
