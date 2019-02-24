Home

Mission Park Burial Park North
20900 IH 10 West
San Antonio, TX 78257
(210) 698-5252
Graveside service
Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Mission Burial Park North
20900 IH-10 West
San Antonio, TX
Mary Elizabeth Heffernan Gaertner


Mary Elizabeth Heffernan Gaertner Obituary
April 22, 1946 - February 15, 2019
Mary, true to her loving nature was a kindergarten teacher, proprietor of Carousel Beauty Salon and a devoted CNA caregiver. Mary doted on her family, especially her nieces and nephews and was an avid Spurs fan. Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Adolph (Gert) Gaertner; parents, Herb and Claire Heffernan; brothers, Don and Dick Heffernan; and niece, Elizabeth Carruth. Mary is survived by her siblings, Claire Worthy, Mike (Lyn) Heffernan, Paul (Betty) Heffernan, Susan Woods, Bob Heffernan, Kathy (Michael) Carruth and sister-in-law, Genny Heffernan; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of friends.

Graveside Services will be held on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at 11:00am at Mission Burial Park North, 20900 IH-10 West, San Antonio, TX 78257. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, 4242 E. Piedras Dr., Ste.114, San Antonio, Texas 78228. The family would like to extend their gratitude to the University Hospital 5th floor ICU staff for the care they provided.

For personal acknowledgement, you may sign the online guestbook at www.missionparks.com in the Tributes section.

MISSION BURIAL
PARK NORTH
20900 IH-10 WEST
SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS 78257
(210) 698-5252
Published in Express-News on Feb. 24, 2019
