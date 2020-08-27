Mary Elizabeth Himes (Matthiesen) passed away peacefully August 7, 2020, after living a full and happy life. She was loving and creative with a gentle spirit.

She is predeceased by her beloved husband, Bob; her parents, Leo and Helen; and her sister, Anna Lee. She is survived by her daughters, Kathy (Chris), Jackie, Sharon (John); her granddaughter Kimberly (Ben); her great-grandchildren, Samuel, Judah and Hannah; her sister, Bernice (Lee); and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. She was loved by many and will be deeply missed. We now have the sweetest guardian angel looking over us.

Public visitation and viewing will be Sunday August 30, 2020 from 5:00 - 9:00pm with a 7:00pm Rosary service at Zoeller Funeral Home, 615 Landa St, New Braunfels, Texas 78130. Holy mass will take place on Monday August 31, 2020 at Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, 386 N Castell Ave, New Braunfels, TX 78130.

Private family burial will take place at Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery at a later time.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you honor Mary with a memorial donation to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.