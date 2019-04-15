August 19, 1920 - April 11, 2019

Mary Elizabeth McNeely,

age 98, passed away on Thursday, April 11, 2019 in San Antonio, TX.

She was born August 19, 1920 in Elmo, Texas to Charlie Edward and Maggie (Stephens) Wilson. In her youth, Mary was an avid High School Basketball player who received many accolades and scholarships; however, she chose to marry Clarence Edward McNeely and not pursue basketball.

Clarence McNeely received a calling from God to pursue the ministry. After pastoring several small churches, they moved to San Antonio in 1948 to pastor Castle Hills Assembly of God Church until 1975. Rev. McNeely and Mary McNeely retired that year. Mary was preceded in death by, her parents, Maggie and Charles Edward Wilson; husband, Rev. C. E. McNeely; and numerous brothers and sisters. Mary is survived by her son, Ron McNeely and his wife, Susan; daughter, Maribeth Trott and her husband Michael; grandchildren, Bill, Christopher, Preston, Nick and Melissa; and 5 great-grand children. The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Monday, April 15, 2019 at Porter Loring Mortuary North.



GRAVESIDE SERVICE

THURSDAY, APRIL 18, 2019

1:00 PM

OAKLAND CEMETERY

1000 W MOORE AVE, TERRELL, TX 75160



Rev. Gaylan Claunch will officiate.

Pallbearers will be Bill McNeely, Nick Trott, Christopher McNeely, Preston McNeely, Connor McNeely, Joel Cavazos, and Steve McNeely. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Christians United For Israel (CUFI) P.O. Box 1307, San Antonio, TX 78258, check notation: Mary McNeely Tribute.



You are invited to sign

the Guestbook at

www.porterloring.com



Arrangements with Published in Express-News on Apr. 15, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary