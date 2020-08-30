1/1
MARY ELIZABETH MIHALKO
1931 - 2020
Mary Elizabeth Mihalko, aged 89, passed away on August 21, 2020 after an extended illness. She was born on June 22, 1931 to Frank and Emily Vajdos in Karnes City, Texas. She graduated from Karnes City High School in 1949 and was then employed as a governess in San Antonio. It was there she met her future husband, Ed. With Ed being in the Air Force, they lived in numerous locations, retiring in San Antonio.

Mary is survived by her children: Sharon (Greg) Doramus, Linda (Bill) Heathcott, Tom (Julie) Mihalko, Diane (Bill) Breffeilh, Valerie (Dave) Heise, Ed (Roxane) Mihalko, 21 grandchildren, 31 great-grandchildren, 4 great-great-grandchildren, 5 brothers, 1 sister, and numerous nieces and nephews. Mary was preceded in death by her loving husband of 54 years in 2007.

A viewing will be held at the Mission Park Funeral Chapels North on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 from 6-8pm (please wear your mask).

A rosary will be said at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church Hall 4222 SW Loop 410, San Antonio, on Thursday, September 3, 2020 at 12:30 p.m., followed by a funeral mass at 1:00 p.m. A private, family burial will be at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery at 2:30 p.m. Go to www.missionparks.com for information.




Published in Express-News on Aug. 30, 2020.
