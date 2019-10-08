Home

﻿ Mary Elizabeth Harrison Weynand age 90, of Wimberley, passed away Oct. 5, 2019. Mary retired from Randolph Brooks AFB after over 40 yrs of service. Survivors: son and daughter- in-law, James and Renee Barrett; grandaughters, Jennifer Barrett, Ashley (Michael) Muehlendorf; spouse, Wayman Barrett. Visitation: Thurs, Oct. 10, from 1 to 2 pm at Woodlawn Funeral Home and Cemetery, 1101 Antoine Dr, Houston, TX followed by a Graveside Service at 2:15 pm at Woodlawn Cemetery. Memorials to Camp Capers Scholarship Fund at the Episcopal Diocese, 111 Torcido Dr, San Antonio, TX 78209.

Published in Express-News on Oct. 8, 2019
