Mary Ellen "Bobbie" Anderson-McCarthy, of Georgetown, TX, passed away peacefully in her sleep the morning of Aug. 6, 2020. She was 90.

Bobbie was born in San Antonio, TX, in November 1929 to her parents James M. "Andy" and Mary Ellen Anderson. Andy worked in the young Texas oil industry and was finding success, but then the Great Depression struck in August that year. Times turned lean, difficult and tough, and Bobbie, Andy and Ellen moved in with extended family for shelter and support. Because of this and as an only child, Bobbie spent her earliest years with a tight-knit group of first cousins – Pat, Peggy and Dolly Fogarty – all of whom looked to each other as siblings. And while Pat and Peggy preceded her in death, they and Dolly are forever remembered, cherished, and loved.

The years moved on and the Depression dragged to an end; the economy picked up and the Andersons moved to their own home. It was the late 30s, and the family adopted a beautiful Collie that Bobbie named Flash. Bobbie loved Flash, and even 80 years later the mention of his name still brought joy to her heart. Also, they took many fishing trips – a pastime they all enjoyed – often along the banks of the Blanco River, as well as numerous other prime spots on Texas waterways.

But then the US was plunged into global conflict. World War II tore country and families apart. Andy rejoined the Navy – he had served honorably and with distinction in World War I – and even Flash was volunteered as a sentry dog. Bobbie spent the war years with Ellen and extended family, and attended Saint Cecilia's and Saint Mary's Catholic schools in San Antonio, along with her cousins. She took up music, the violin, and most notably voice – a talent that she honed and commanded. In fact, she was often asked to sing at services for fallen heroes.

Andy (and Flash, decorated for his service) returned from war; Andy went back to work, Flash began nightly guard duty in the backyard, and the family prospered. Bobbie graduated from high school and enrolled at Our Lady of the Lake University, where she received her Bachelor's Degree in English and Music. The family moved to an aristocratic home in San Antonio's Monte Vista district and hosted numerous parties. Bobbie worked for Andy as a secretary in his office in the old Alamo National Bank Building. And during the 50s, they often traveled to three favorite spots – Junction, Texas, New York City and Mexico City, where Ellen had extended family.

In the mid-50s, while on a blind date (he was not her date) Bobbie met the man she would marry, Siebelt M. "Mac" McCarthy, Jr, a Texas A&M engineering graduate from Weatherford, Texas. After their December 1956 marriage at Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church in San Antonio, the couple bought a new home in the city's northeast side, where they lived the rest of their married life. Mac went to work for Andy, and then Bobbie and Mac started a family that in ten years would grow to five children: Margaret Ann, James Thomas, Daniel Colton, Timothy John, and Dennis Edwin. Through the 50s, 60s and 70s, the McCarthys and Andersons spent countless weekends at family properties – one southwest of San Antonio and the other in the Texas Hill Country, both where they devoted hours outdoors fishing and hunting. Additionally, in summer months, the McCarthys would typically take the traditional family road trip. With seven people shoehorned into a car and numerous back seat boundaries breached (and the resulting scars ran very deep), they visited various National Parks in the Western US. Fortunately, everyone survived.

In the 80s and 90s with the kids out on their own, Bobbie and Mac – both devout Catholics – spent scores of hours volunteering at their adopted parish, St. Anthony de Padua. They also continued to travel throughout the states and Canada, up until Mac unexpectedly passed away in 2003. Bobbie then heightened her involvement at St. Anthony's; she worked in the church's library cataloging books, and became a Lay Missionary of the Sacred Heart. But alone in San Antonio, she soon decided to move north to Georgetown, near Ann's family, where she lived the rest of her life.

As a young child and well into her final days, Bobbie enjoyed a highly developed goofy sense of humor, a trait that she passed on to many of her descendants. She was fiercely protective of her children, a devoted wife, a loving grandmother and great-grandmother, and remained very close to her extended family throughout her many years.

Bobbie is survived by her daughter Ann and her husband Tom Bierschenk, and their five children: Rebecca, her husband Chris Cook and their two children Anastasia and Abigail; Kevin, his wife Wendy and their four children: Andrew, Claire, Jacob and Bridget; David, his wife Kristen and their two children James and Emily; Eric, his wife Katryn and their three children: Liam, Anabelle and Emmaline; and Stephen, who is engaged to Cecelia Flores and is currently earning his PhD in Chemistry at UC Berkeley. She is also survived by her son Daniel and his wife Arleen, and their three children: Kevin, Christi and her husband Cole Campbell, and Matthew, as well as her other two sons, Timothy John and Dennis.

She is predeceased by her parents Andy and Ellen, her husband Mac, her oldest son James, who passed away in 2010, many aunts, uncles and cousins, and of course, Flash.

Visitation will be held from 5:30 to 7:00 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 9 at Beck Funeral Home, Austin/Round Rock location with a recitation of the Rosary to begin at 7:00 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be held on Monday, Aug. 10 at 9:30 a.m. at St. William Catholic Church in Round Rock. Family will gather for a private interment at Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery on Aug. 19.

Condolences may be shared at www.beckchapels.com