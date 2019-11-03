San Antonio Express-News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Porter Loring Mortuary North
2102 N. Loop 1604 East
San Antonio, TX 78232
(210) 495-8221
Service
Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019
2:00 PM
San Pedro Presbyterian Church
14900 San Pedro Avenue
San Antonio, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for MARY BRANDT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARY ELLEN BRANDT


1942 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MARY ELLEN BRANDT Obituary

Mary Ellen Brandt went to be with the Lord on October 29, 2019 at the age of 76. She is survived by her husband, Alfred E. Brandt, her son Ned and his wife Samantha, grandsons, Joseph Edward and Michael Anthony Brandt; also, Carolyn P. Lawrence and her husband Sidney of Williamsburg, Virginia, Jean Piedmont of Portsmouth, Virginia, Ned Piedmont of Houston and his wife, Joyce. She received a Masters Degree from National University and a Bachelor of Science Degree from Southern Illinois University. She was a past president of Sonterra Woman's Association and served on the Sonterra Country Clubs Board of Governors. She was a member of the National Society of Decorative Painters for more than 30 years. Mary Ellen and her husband Al traveled through many parts of the world during his career in the United States Navy Dental Corps and afterward in the retirement years but it was when they moved to San Antonio in 1998 that they found the place they liked the best. Mary Ellen will be greatly missed by her family and many friends, A memorial service in Celebration of her Life will be held at San Pedro Presbyterian Church on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at 2 p.m.

You are invited to sign

the Guestbook at

www.porterloring.com

Arrangements with

Published in Express-News on Nov. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MARY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Porter Loring Mortuary North
Download Now