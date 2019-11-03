|
|
Mary Ellen Brandt went to be with the Lord on October 29, 2019 at the age of 76. She is survived by her husband, Alfred E. Brandt, her son Ned and his wife Samantha, grandsons, Joseph Edward and Michael Anthony Brandt; also, Carolyn P. Lawrence and her husband Sidney of Williamsburg, Virginia, Jean Piedmont of Portsmouth, Virginia, Ned Piedmont of Houston and his wife, Joyce. She received a Masters Degree from National University and a Bachelor of Science Degree from Southern Illinois University. She was a past president of Sonterra Woman's Association and served on the Sonterra Country Clubs Board of Governors. She was a member of the National Society of Decorative Painters for more than 30 years. Mary Ellen and her husband Al traveled through many parts of the world during his career in the United States Navy Dental Corps and afterward in the retirement years but it was when they moved to San Antonio in 1998 that they found the place they liked the best. Mary Ellen will be greatly missed by her family and many friends, A memorial service in Celebration of her Life will be held at San Pedro Presbyterian Church on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at 2 p.m.
