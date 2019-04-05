|
|
August 24, 1920 - March 30, 2019
Mary Ellen Henry, age 98, of San Antonio passed away on March 30, 2019. Mary was born August 24, 1920 in Hinkley, MN. She was an artist and spent 30 years illustrating training manuals and doing other art projects for the U. S. Air Force where she received the highest award given to a civilian. After retirement, she continued to do contract work for the government and the Psychological Corporation. She was a Founding member of the River Art Group, the Regional Artist Consortium and the Coppini Acadamy; having studied under both Dr. Pompeo Coppini and Dr. Waldine Tauch. Her later years were devoted to oil and watercolor painting. She was preceded in death by her daughter Janice Carol Geyer, first husband Harry Geyer Jr. and her husband of the last 42 years, Lee Henry. She is survived by her son Harry Geyer III (Paula), nephew Ron Wilcut (Cheryl), several step-children, a large extended family and lifelong friend Fran Anderson.
Visitation will be Friday, April 5th from 5:00 to 9:00 and services will be Saturday, April 6th at 1:00. Both at Mission Park South, 1700 SE Military Dr.
Published in Express-News on Apr. 5, 2019