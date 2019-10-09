|
Mary Ellen Lee entered into eternal rest on September 26, 2019, at the age of 78.
She worked for many years as a registered nurse and retired from Touro Infirmary Hospital, New Orleans. She leaves to cherish her memory her children, Wayne A. Lee (Kathy), San Antonio, TX, Bruce D. Lee (Cheryl), Smyrna, GA and Deadra Lee Ellis (Ernest), Katy, TX; her grandchildren, Alexandra E. Lee, San Antonio, TX, Ellen C. Elloie, Riverside, CA, Zoë T. Lee of Orlando, FL, Noah A. Lee, Smyrna, GA, Ernest C. Ellis III, Katy, TX and Jillian D. Lee, Smyrna, GA; sisters Christine Price, Boston, MA, Irmozine Petite, Vacaville, CA, sister-in-law Verna J. Williams, Magnolia, MS and former husband Alious D. Lee, New Orleans, LA. Mary was preceded in death by her parents Reverend Johnnie Williams and Ellen Tobias Williams, brothers C.J., Bennie Lee, Carey, Lucious and James Williams.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Life Service at St. John Baptist Church, 6800 Evers Rd, San Antonio, TX, on Thursday, October 10 at 11:00 A.M.
You may sign the online guestbook at www.missionparks.com.
Arrangements with