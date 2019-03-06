|
August 19, 1943 - February 25, 2019
Mary Ellen Slesinger, age 75, died 25 Feb 2019 in San Antonio after a short illness.
She resided at Amber Oaks Assisted Living where she had many friends. She was born in Jefferson Co OR to William David and Maxine Wold Baker who both died in the early 1940s. In 1947, she and sister Julie were adopted by Edward and Martha Slesinger of Memphis TN.
Over her life she lived in many places and eventually retired from Schering Plough in Memphis.
Mary Ellen had a gift for making friends and offered a welcoming comradery. She helped those who needed help and did give the shirt off her back. Her interests ranged from astronomy, art, dominos, and poetry.
Her survivors include Donald and Julie Slesinger Kane of San Antonio. She had five nephews: Kevin Kane and wife Lisa of Houston and their daughters Anya and Lia. David Kane of Sequim WA; Mark Kane and wife Marta and their children, Tessa and Cy Kane of Washington DC; Kelly Kane and friend, Chris Wood of Alexandria VA; Marshall Kane of Hilo HI.
Her sister, Kathleen Kunster resides in Santa Rosa CA. Her niece, Alison Walter and her children Ryan Roberts, Ashley and Kirsten Walter also reside in CA.
The family wishes to express its thanks to the staff of North Central Baptist Hospital for the care they gave Mary Ellen.
A memorial Mass celebrating her life will be held at Holy Trinity Catholic Church.
Published in Express-News on Mar. 6, 2019