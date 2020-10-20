On October 18, 2020 Mary Esther Dominguez Loredo left her earthly body and walked into the arms of her lord God to spend eternity in heaven. The last 6 years of her life she lived through dementia.

Mary, 72, was born on July 5, 1948 in Cotulla, Texas to her father, Juan Chano Dominguez and her mother, Elida Garza. She grew up her first 11 years in Corpus Christi where her dad was from.

Her father's work relocated them to San Antonio which she considered home. Her freshman year of high school she attended St. Francis Academy. She was a proud graduate of John F. Kennedy High School class of 1966 and graduated from the University of Texas at San Antonio with Bachelor of Arts degree in Education in 1981.

Her work career included 2 years as a teacher and 25 years as a civilian employee with the Federal Government at Lackland AFB.

Mary was preceded in death by her parents, Juan and Elida. She is survived by Hector, her devoted husband of 51 years. She is also survived by her three children: Xavier Antonio (Ann Marie) Loredo, Claudia Anita Loredo (Rene Sandoval), and Elida Ana (Daniel) Loredo-Gonzalez; grandchildren: Desiree M. (Steven) Lilley, Brandon M. Loredo, Cristian A. Gonzalez; great grandchildren: Savannah Lilley, Jackson Lilley. Mary is also survived by her two brothers: John (Sylvia) and Joseph (Elizabeth) Dominguez and her sister, Melba (Charles) Fey; also uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

Mary was a gentle soul with a bright smile, and a very loving way about her. There is no doubt in the mind of her family that she is now an angel in heaven.

Visitation will begin Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at 5:00 P.M. in The Angelus Chapel with a Rosary to be recited at 6:00 P.M., chapel capacity is 100 persons.

Funeral Mass will be offered Thursday, October 22, 2020 at 10:30 A.M. at St. Dominic's Catholic Church, 5919 Ingram Rd., church capacity is 200 persons.

Interment will follow at San Fernando Archdiocesan Cemetery No.2.

