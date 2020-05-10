Mary Esther Morin, Beloved wife of Moses V. Morin, went to be with the Lord on May 6, 2020. She joins her beloved father, mother and brother, Paul Michael Salinas in Heaven. Mary Esther was born on August 16, 1948 to Otto and Esther Salinas in San Antonio, Texas. She attended Brackenridge High School in town and was married to Moses V. Morin for 36 years. Mary Esther had a distinguished career with the US Government for over 30 years. She loved spending time with family and friends and was an avid San Antonio Spurs and Dallas Cowboys fan. Survivors include her brother, Otto Salinas and sister, Margaret Lynn; step children; numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews; and a host of friends. Due to current restrictions, funeral services will be held privately, but please feel free to leave a message of condolence to the Morin family at www.theangelusfuneralhome.com Arrangements by:
Published in Express-News on May 10, 2020.