Mary Esther Nava-Garcia went to be with the Lord at the age of 73 on Sunday, May 3, 2020. She was born on May 5, 1946 and proud graduate of Brackenridge High School in San Antonio Texas. She retired from South Western Bell Telephone Company and loved to spend her time watching her nieces and nephews during performances and ball games where she was recognized by many as Auntie.She is survived by her loving husband Henry "Hank" V. Garcia, and siblings Rachel Castro (Robert), Robert Robles and Rosalee Martinez (Larry).She is preceded in death by her mother Sulema Robles, father Alejandro Nava, step-father Isabel Robles, and brother Alex Nava (Rosalinda).Auntie leaves behind 13 nieces and nephews, 15 great niece and nephews, and 1 great-great niece.She was a huge fan of the New York Yankees, San Antonio Spurs, and Houston Texans. Her loving spirit, laugher, and her love for dancing and music will forever remain in our hearts, and she will be deeply missed.To leave condolences for the family and view memories from Auntie's life, please visit the funeral home's website.Rosary service will be for immediate family with limited visitation at Roy Akers Funeral Home (515 N. Main Ave. 78205), and Interment will take place at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery.