|
Mary Fairlie Carpenter Zwartjes passed away at the age of 93 at Arden Park Assisted Living in San Antonio. She was born in Orlando, Florida to Archer Eugene and Henrietta Myers Cubbedge Carpenter. She grew up there and graduated from Orlando High School in June 1944. She met her husband, Bill Zwartjes, at a club for the military and it was love at first sight. They were married on August 19th, 1944 at Goodfellow Field Chapel in San Angelo, TX.
Thus began Fairlie's life as a military wife which saw them move to stations in Michigan, Georgia, Colorado, Germany, Washington D.C., and back to Texas with many places in between. She raised 6 boys along the way, sometimes as a single parent while Bill was away from home, including during his year in Korea. After 31 years of service, they retired to San Antonio following Bill's final assignment at Randolph AFB. Fairlie energetically volunteered wherever she saw a need. She was actively involved in her children's lives as a school fundraiser, baker of cupcakes for classroom events and Cub Scout Den Mother. She received an award as Outstanding Den Mother in Denver.
She was the first president of the Women's Altar Guild at St. Mark the Evangelist Church. She delivered Meals on Wheels to the elderly. She cared for critically ill children at BAMC while their mothers attended support groups. Following the death of their son, Tim, she counseled mothers who had lost a child to suicide.
One of her greatest joys in life was showing her love by cooking delicious meals for family and friends, her sons' sports teams, church meetings, St. Henry's soup kitchen and anyone in need. She was also an avid Cubs fan.
Throughout her life, Fairlie showed unconditional love for family and friends and people of all kinds and stations. She easily talked with strangers and took great pleasure in their conversations. She was renowned for her sense of humor and the joy she took in sharing a good life. She and Bill were described as a "rock" by their nieces and nephews and they lived an exemplary life together as a loving, caring couple. She will be warmly remembered for her joy of life, kindness, and endearing open-minded acceptance of others.
Fairlie is survived by her beloved husband of 75 years, Lt. Col (Ret.) William J. Zwartjes; sons and daughters-in-law William and Georgia of Suquamish, WA; Kenneth and Mary Ann of Dallas; Michael and Jeanette of San Antonio; and Pat and Michele of Portland, OR. Grandchildren; Jeffrey, Arend, Matthew, Arianne, Anders, Molly and Anne Fairlie Zwartjes; Laura Oleson Sesco, Evalyn German, Carolyn Zwartjes Molberg and their spouses. Great grandchildren; Lucas, Genavieve, Esmay, Ava, Chace, Asher, Avery, Elliot, Oliver, Winnie, and Jane. Also many beloved nieces and nephews and friends. She was predeceased by sons Timothy and Raymond, grandson John Zwartjes, brother A.E. Carpenter, Jr. of Orlando, FL and sister, Kay Hutchison of Akron, OH. Arrangements at St. Mark the Evangelist Catholic Church: Wednesday November 6th Visitation 5-7 PM, Rosary 7:00 PM; Saturday November 9th Funeral Mass 9:00 AM, Reception at the church at noon. Msgr.Kevin E.Ryan will officiate. Interment will follow in Holy Cross Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Meals on Wheels. You are invited to sign
the Guestbook at www.porterloring.com
Arrangements with