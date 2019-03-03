November 3, 1927 - February 27, 2019

Mary Faye Knight (Dunlap) of San Antonio Texas, passed peacefully in her sleep on February 27, 2019 at age 91.



Mary married the love of her life, James Wilford Knight Sr. in Japan while serving as Civil Servants. Mary and Jim loved spending time at lake LBJ with family and friends. Mary enjoyed her career as a Legal Secretary with a JAG unit at Kelly Airforce Base, but was happy when it was time to retire. Retirement didn't last long when a friend talked Mary into taking the Realtor exam, starting a whole new career lasting well into her 80's. Mary's favorite part of real estate were the people she met and the parties thrown by builders; which her family felt was the real reason she kept her license so long.



Mary is predeceased by her husband Jim, brother, William Dunlap and her beloved son, James Jr. She is survived by her daughter- in- law, Debbi, grandchildren Anthony and wife Jillian, Zachary and wife Danae, 3 great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and their children and grandchildren.



GRAVESIDE SERVICE

SATURDAY-

MARCH 9, 2019

11:00 A.M.

MOORE MEMORIAL CEMETERY

MOORE, TEXAS



