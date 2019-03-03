San Antonio Express-News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Porter Loring Mortuary
1101 McCullough
San Antonio, TX 78212
(210) 495-8221
Service
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Moore Memorial Cemetery
Moore, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Knight
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Faye (Dunlap) Knight


1927 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Mary Faye (Dunlap) Knight Obituary
November 3, 1927 - February 27, 2019
Mary Faye Knight (Dunlap) of San Antonio Texas, passed peacefully in her sleep on February 27, 2019 at age 91.

Mary married the love of her life, James Wilford Knight Sr. in Japan while serving as Civil Servants. Mary and Jim loved spending time at lake LBJ with family and friends. Mary enjoyed her career as a Legal Secretary with a JAG unit at Kelly Airforce Base, but was happy when it was time to retire. Retirement didn't last long when a friend talked Mary into taking the Realtor exam, starting a whole new career lasting well into her 80's. Mary's favorite part of real estate were the people she met and the parties thrown by builders; which her family felt was the real reason she kept her license so long.

Mary is predeceased by her husband Jim, brother, William Dunlap and her beloved son, James Jr. She is survived by her daughter- in- law, Debbi, grandchildren Anthony and wife Jillian, Zachary and wife Danae, 3 great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and their children and grandchildren.

GRAVESIDE SERVICE
SATURDAY-
MARCH 9, 2019
11:00 A.M.
MOORE MEMORIAL CEMETERY
MOORE, TEXAS

You are invited to sign the guestbook at www.porterloring.com. Arrangements with
Published in Express-News on Mar. 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Porter Loring Mortuary
Download Now