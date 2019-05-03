Home

ANGELUS FUNERAL HOME - SAN ANTONIO
1119 N SAINT MARYS
San Antonio, TX 78215
210-227-1461
Mary Volz
April 29, 2019
Sister Mary Florence Volz, CDP, (baptized Mary Annis) entered eternal life on April 29, 2019 at the age of 92. She was born on December 25, 1926 in Mission, Texas to Alphons Francis and Olivia Katherine (Massey) Volz. She professed first vows as a Sister of Divine Providence on June 22, 1948.

Sister Mary Florence's life was a melody of joy, love and appreciation for all of God's creation. Music was her life's passion and source of joy and inspiration. This was evident in the way she lived her life, instructed her piano/organ students, and how she taught music. She encouraged her students to venture beyond the notes and rhythm and "express the sounds, the phrase and how the music feels."

The Rosary is Sunday, May 5, 2019 at 4:30 p.m. and the Wake is at 6:30 p.m.

Mass of Resurrection is Monday, May 6, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. All services will be in Annunciation Chapel at Our Lady of the Lake Convent Center.

In lieu of flowers, you may wish to make a memorial contribution to the Sisters of Divine Providence, 515 S.W. 24th Street, San Antonio, TX 78207-4619.
Published in Express-News on May 3, 2019
