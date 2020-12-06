M. Jane (Janie) Foreman, 90, Went to be with the Lord November 8, 2020.

She was born in Riverside California to her parents Michael and Caroline Hamer. She married Ernest Noble and had 3 sons. Michael Ernest (deceased), Bruce Alan, and Mitchell Aaron. She enjoyed her family and taking trips by car with her sons Bruce and Mitchell so they could talk. You could find her at lunch playing dominos and cribbage with her son Bruce at Jackie's Auto Clinic. She gave generously to several charities but her passion was supporting abused and unwanted pets, she loved her dogs. She is preceded in death her parents, and her sisters Anna Jo and Billie. Ernest Noble, grandson David Noble and the love of her life Jackie Foreman. She is survived by Bruce Alan Noble and his wife Andrea and their family. Jason Link and his wife Crystal, Lauren and her husband John, Rachel and Liam. Mitchell Aaron Noble and his wife Michelle and their family. Caroline and her husband Matt, Matthew and his wife Holly, Victoria and her husband Jacob, and Nicholas and his girlfriend Bryana. Michael, Kyle, Stephanie, Emily Noble and many great grandchildren.

Her celebration of life will be held at River City Community Church 16765 Lookout Rd. Selma, Texas 78154 on December 12, 2020 at 10:00 am.