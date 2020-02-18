|
Mary "Maxine" Foster, 80, of San Antonio and lately of Houston, passed away peacefully on February 13, 2020.
She is survived by daughter Sabrina and husband Ralph Midkiff, son Samuel Foster and wife Michelle, son Stephen Foster and wife Wendy, and daughter Suzanne and husband Kevin Baumgartner. Grandchildren include Jennifer Foster, Sam Foster Jr. and wife Katie, Elizabeth and husband Steve Stafford, Catherine Midkiff, James Midkiff, Remy Midkiff and wife Jasmine, Jacob Foster, Jonny Foster, Ella Foster, Elizabeth Lux, Josh Lux, and Brandon Baumgartner and his wife Mai. Her great-grandchildren are Jordyn Foster, Jocelyn Foster, Jayden Foster, Aaron Bartlett, Benjamin Stafford, Thomas Stafford, Allison Stafford, Hannah Foster, and a baby boy Baumgartner on the way.
Maxine worked for many years in the homebuilding industry in San Antonio. She also operated her own bookkeeping company serving the homebuilding industry as well as area small businesses. Maxine loved San Antonio, its great Mexican cuisine and her many wonderful friends.
The family will hold a private burial later this spring.
Condolences can be sent to the family c/o 2148 Chilton Road, Houston, Texas 77019.
Published in Express-News on Feb. 18, 2020