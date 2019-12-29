|
It is with great sadness that the family of Mary G Fernandez announce her passing on Tuesday December 17, 2019 at the age of 86.
She was born in Alice, Texas then moved with her parents to Laredo, Texas where she graduated from San Agustin Catholic School. Five years later she married Albert B. Fernandez on December 18, 1955 in Laredo, Texas. In 1964 the family moved to San Antonio, Texas. Mary and Albert would have celebrated their 64th anniversary on December 18th. Mary will be lovingly remembered by her husband Albert and children, Albert (Janice), Jerry (Ellen), Diana (Keith) Dyer and Edward. Her grandchildren, Jason, Joey, Albert, Sierra, Alyssa, Sheriden, Kelly, Cameron, Julia, Brandon and her four great grandchildren, Turner, Carter, Liam and Jax as well as her sister Diana (and husband Homero) Paez. Mary was predeceased by her
parents Jesus & Olivia Gonzalez and her sister Delfina Ramos.
The viewing and rosary will be held at Mission Park Funeral Chapels North. A mass will be celebrated at St Matthews Catholic Church followed by the burial at Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery.
Please find address and times on the following web site. www.missionparks.com
Published in Express-News on Dec. 29, 2019