Mary G. Flores Obituary

Mary G. Flores, 91, went to be with her Lord on March 8, 2020. Mary was born in San Antonio, Texas on August 21, 1928 to Francisco and Genoveva Garza.

She is preceded in passing by her parents; her loving husband: Alejos Flores; daughter: Mary Martha; brothers: George, Alfred, Francisco (Frank), Jose and Gilbert Garza.

She is survived by her children: Martha Fritz (Ronald), Alejos Flores Jr., (Belinda) and Miguel Flores; grandchildren: Thomas and Gerald Cavazos, Gabriel and Valerie Flores, Desiree Cirilo, Dominic Flores; great-grandchildren: Celeste, Angelo, Sophia, Zavier, Zaylyn, Zachariah, Luke, Thomas Julien, Jenavieve. Out of the concern for the Coronavirus, the family has requested service information remain private.

Published in Express-News on Mar. 22, 2020
