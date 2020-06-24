Mary Gawlik "Catherine" Kotara
Mary "Catherine" Gawlik Kotara, longtime resident of Poth, Texas, entered eternal rest Friday, June 19, 2020, at the age of 85.

She worked several jobs to help the family but retired as a seamstress from Levi Strauss.

Catherine was preceded in death by her loving husband of 68 years, Adrian Paul Kotara; sons, Charles "Charlie" Edward Kotara and John "Johnny" Paul Kotara. Catherine is survived by her daughter, Janice Nikel (Don) of City by the Sea; grandchildren, Chad Nikel (Gayle), Christy Tupaj (Dave), Derek Kotara (Carrie), Nicole Kotara (Kevin Diede), John Kotara (Natalie), Robert Kotara, Wayne Prewitt (Kristin), and Michael Prewitt (Melissa); 13 Great Grandchildren; and sister, Patricia Minus.

Visitation will begin at 9:30 A.M. Friday, followed by the recitation of the rosary at 10:30 A.M. Friday, and celebration of the Funeral Mass at 11:00 A.M. Friday, June 26, 2020, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, Poth, followed by interment at Blessed Sacrament Cemetery, Poth, Texas. ***MASKS

ARE MANDATORY***.




Published in Express-News on Jun. 24, 2020.
