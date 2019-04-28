|
|
January 30th 1936 - April 19th 2019
With family by her side, Pat ran into the arms of her late husband in the presence of the Lord on Friday April 19th 2019, after a long and courageous battle with COPD.
Pat was born January 30th 1936 in Bauxite, Arkansas and graduated from Little Rock Central High School. She went on to receive a degree from Ouachita Baptist University, where she met the love of her life and husband of
53 years, retired Ltc. Joseph E. Gill. A match made in heaven, Pat loved to cook and Joe loved to eat.
With Pat ever by his side, Joe served 4 years in the US Navy and 23 years in the US Army Medical Service Corps (MSC). When Joe served in Vietnam, Pat held together a home for her and her son in Bauxite Arkansas and was the rock on which the family built many homes every 3-4 years of their lives, including France, Belgium and across this beautiful country.
Pat served the Lord thru music, and loved playing the organ at the First Baptist Church of Universal City, Texas; the First Baptist Church of DeRidder, Louisiana; the International Bible Church of Jurbise, Belgium; and the First Baptist Church of Floresville, Texas.
But more than anything, Pat simply loved visiting with family and friends. Pat always spoke of the blessed life that she had lived and often started or ended every conversation with "God is good", but we are the ones so very blessed to have spent some of it with her and she will be greatly missed.
Pat was preceded in death by her husband retired Ltc. Joseph E. Gill; parents, Joseph and Mary Sullivan; and sister, Sandra Mills. Mary is survived by her only son Scott, sister Jo Anne Malesky and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held at 10:00 AM and Funeral Services will be at 11:00 AM Wednesday, May 1st at the First Baptist Church of Floresville, followed by interment at 1:30 PM at the Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery in San Antonio.
For those unable to attend the services in Floresville, your presence at Fort Sam is also welcomed.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Pat's memory can be made to the
Floresville First Baptist Church Music Fund:
Floresville First Baptist
1115 B Street
Floresville, TX 78114
Published in Express-News on Apr. 28, 2019