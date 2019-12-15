San Antonio Express-News Obituaries
Porter Loring Mortuary
1101 McCullough
San Antonio, TX 78212
(210) 495-8221
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Porter Loring McCullough
1101 McCullough Avenue
San Antonio, TX
View Map
Rosary
Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019
7:00 PM
Porter Loring McCullough
1101 McCullough Avenue
San Antonio, TX
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
12:00 PM
OUR LADY OF GRACE CATHOLIC CHURCH
223 E. SUMMIT AVENUE
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
1:00 PM
Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church
223 E. Summit
San Antonio, TX
View Map
1964 - 2019
Mary Grace Cantu Obituary

Mary Grace Cantu went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at the age of fifty-five.

She was born to Domingo and Anita Berlanga in San Antonio, Texas. Mary was a graduate of Phillis Wheatley High School and went on to graduate from San Antonio College with a legal secretary associates degree.

She was a member of the Baptist Health System accounts payable department for thirty-five years.

She was preceded in death by her father, Domingo H. Berlanga and mother-in-law, Stella Cantu. Mary is survived by her husband, Gerald; sister, Lucy; children AnaLisa (Ronny), Michael (Zulema), and Kayla; and sister-in-law, Michele.

The family will receive friends from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm Sunday, December 15, 2019 at Porter Loring Mortuary.

ROSARY

SUNDAY,

DECEMBER 15, 2019

7:00 P.M.

PORTER LORING CHAPEL

1101 McCULLOUGH AVENUE 78212

FUNERAL SERVICES

MONDAY,

DECEMBER 16, 2019

OUR LADY OF GRACE CATHOLIC CHURCH

223 E. SUMMIT AVENUE 78212

WITH A VISITATION BEGINNING AT NOON

MASS AT 1:00 PM

Interment will follow at San Fernando Cemetery #2. Mary's family would like to thank all of the friends, family, loved ones, co-workers, and neighbors for their outpouring of love and support during the last several days and weeks.

You are invited to sign

the Guestbook at

www.porterloring.com

Arrangements with

Published in Express-News on Dec. 15, 2019
