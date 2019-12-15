|
Mary Grace Cantu went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at the age of fifty-five.
She was born to Domingo and Anita Berlanga in San Antonio, Texas. Mary was a graduate of Phillis Wheatley High School and went on to graduate from San Antonio College with a legal secretary associates degree.
She was a member of the Baptist Health System accounts payable department for thirty-five years.
She was preceded in death by her father, Domingo H. Berlanga and mother-in-law, Stella Cantu. Mary is survived by her husband, Gerald; sister, Lucy; children AnaLisa (Ronny), Michael (Zulema), and Kayla; and sister-in-law, Michele.
The family will receive friends from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm Sunday, December 15, 2019 at Porter Loring Mortuary.ROSARYSUNDAY,DECEMBER 15, 20197:00 P.M.PORTER LORING CHAPEL1101 McCULLOUGH AVENUE 78212 FUNERAL SERVICESMONDAY,DECEMBER 16, 2019OUR LADY OF GRACE CATHOLIC CHURCH223 E. SUMMIT AVENUE 78212WITH A VISITATION BEGINNING AT NOONMASS AT 1:00 PM
Interment will follow at San Fernando Cemetery #2. Mary's family would like to thank all of the friends, family, loved ones, co-workers, and neighbors for their outpouring of love and support during the last several days and weeks.You are invited to signthe Guestbook atwww.porterloring.com
