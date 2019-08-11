Home

Castillo Mission Funeral Home
520 N. Gen. McMullen Drive
San Antonio, TX 78228
(210) 432-8586
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Castillo Mission Funeral Home
520 N. Gen. McMullen Drive
San Antonio, TX 78228
Rosary
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
7:00 PM
Castillo Mission Funeral Home
520 N. Gen. McMullen Drive
San Antonio, TX 78228
Service
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
Castillo Mission Funeral Home
520 N. Gen. McMullen Drive
San Antonio, TX 78228
Interment
Following Services
Mission Burial Park South
Mary Guzman Palacios


1930 - 2019
Mary Guzman Palacios Obituary
March 30, 1930 - August 7, 2019
Mary Guzman Palacios was called home to be reunited with our Lord on Wednesday, August 7, 2019. She was born on March 30, 1930 in Somerset, TX. She is reunited in heaven with her beloved husband of 71 years Israel and her children Abel Palacios & Mary Frances Rodriguez. Her parents Santiago & Emilia Guzman; Brothers: Ignacio, Jesus & Santiago Guzman. Sisters: Guadalupe Casillas, Carolina Onofre and Emilia Guzman.
Mrs. Palacios is loved and will be greatly missed by her children: Israel Jr. (Pamela); Irene Jimenez (Adam); Naomi Gunderson (John)& Martha Heibner. Her 19 grand- children, 38 great grandchild and 3 great-great grand- children. She will be fondly remembered for her cooking skills. Family favorites were her homemade pancakes and fried cornbread. She was always ready to open her home to family and/ or was considered a second mother to various nieces and nephews. She cooked for numerous weddings and church activities. She was member of Primera Iglesia Fundamental Bautista. Visitation will be held at Castillo Mission Funeral Home on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 from 3pm to 9pm with a Rosary to be recited at 7pm. On Wednesday, August 14, 2019 a formal procession will depart the funeral home after a 10am Chapel Service with interment to follow at Mission Burial Park South.
Published in Express-News on Aug. 11, 2019
