December 20, 1925 - February, 26, 2019
Mary H. Mellin, 93, of San Antonio, died February 26, 2019. Born in Prescott, Arizona to William Bliss and Dorothy Travis, she worked for many years as a Registered Nurse.
Mary married the late Lt. Colonel James Mellin (USAF Ret.) in 1950. They enjoyed 64 years of marriage, spending many happy years of retirement in Boerne and Shavano Park, TX.
Mary has been reunited with her beloved husband. She is survived by children Barbara Ballard (Doug), Susan Rapp, James, Cindy Quicksall, Mark (Julie), and Steve, brother Warren (Ginger), and numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Mary and Jim loved napping on their loveseat, holding hands. As Mom, Bama, and friend, she will be fondly remembered for her unceasing desire to help others and to make sure everyone was well fed.
Visitation: Sunday, March 10, 6:00 p.m., followed by Rosary at 7:15 at Mission Park Funeral Chapels North.
Funeral Mass: Monday, March 11, 8:45 a.m. at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations to Mobile Loaves and Fishes at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church.
Published in Express-News on Mar. 3, 2019