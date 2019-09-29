|
|
February 18, 1940 - September 26, 2019
Mary Helen Krachala went to be with the Lord on September 26, 2019, at the age of 79. She was born on February 18, 1940 in San Antonio, TX. She is preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Margaret Harris, brother-in-law Randy Cook and son-in-law Danny Opiela. Mary Helen is survived by her loving husband of 55 years, Emmett Krachala; children, Cindy Farr and Charles Krachala (fiancé Gloria Ochoa); sisters, Beth Porter (Vernon) and Suzanne Cook; 4 grandchildren, Lauren Krachala, Lacey Opiela, Hailey Opiela and James Jordan Farr, and numerous nieces, nephews and other extended family members.
Mary Helen was a graduate of Arlington Heights High School in Ft. Worth. She obtained a Bachelor's Degree in Education from UNT in Denton, TX and a Master's Degree in Counseling from OLLU. After many years of teaching, she retired from Harlandale I.S.D. as a 1st grade teacher. She was a member of Crestholme Presbyterian Church for many years and was also a part of the Harlandale South Bexar County Educational Retirees Association.
Visitation will be Wednesday, October 2, 2019 from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Mission Park Funeral Chapels South. Funeral Service will be on Thursday, October 3, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. at Mission Park South. Interment to follow at Mission Burial Park South. You may sign the online guestbook at www.missionparks.com.
Published in Express-News on Sept. 29, 2019