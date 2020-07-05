Mary Helen Martinez entered eternal rest on June 19, 2020 at the age of 79. Born in Chicago, Illinois on August 7, 1940 to Jesus Delgado and Heriberta Escamilla; she now reunites with her parents.Mary Helen was preceded in death by her brother Hilario "Lalo" Delgado, sister Angelica Estrada and grandson Luke Henry Martinez.Mary Helen is survived by and leaves behind to cherish her memories her loving husband of 54 years, Henry Perez Martinez; sister Armandina Delgado, sister Yolanda Hagberg, brother Martin Delgado and brother Jesse Delgado; children, Bertha Jane (Toni) Martinez Rodriguez, Henry Patrick Martinez, Marissa Martinez Edgecombe and Kristina Martinez Tijerina; son-in-law Oscar Tijerina and daughter-in-law Stephanie Sierra; grandchildren, Marcus Rey Rodriguez, Thomas Rey Rodriguez, Benjamin Edward Tijerina, James Christian Edgecombe, Madeleine Grace Tijerina, Emma Lucia Tijerina, Madison Sierra Martinez, Taylor Marie Martinez; great-grandson, Roman Rey Rodriguez; and numerous other relatives and friends.Mary Helen was a beautiful soul and an amazing person. A retiree of American Cancer Society – Houston, Mary Helen dedicated her life to "the cause" of assisting women diagnosed with cancer. Her inspiration was that she was a multiple-time cancer survivor herself, and she wanted women to have hope and inspiration, particularly those in the Spanish speaking community.Mary Helen's greatest love was her family, both immediate and extended.

She possessed an extra-ordinary capacity to love unconditionally and her love had no boundaries. Her most precious moments were time spent with family, especially being with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She will forever be remembered for her devout faith, beautiful smile, comforting touch, active participation in family events and as a wonderful friend.The family will be receiving guests at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Helotes, TX on Monday, July 6, 2020 at 6:00 p.m. followed by a Rosary at 7:00 p.m. Funeral Mass will take place on Tuesday July 7, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. at Our Lady Guadalupe Catholic Church in Helotes, TX. Private interment will follow at a later time.Due to Covid-19, facial coverings and social distancing is required in Church. Other precautionary measures will be taken by the family to ensure safety of guests.For online tributes please visit

www.SunsetNWFuneralHome.com