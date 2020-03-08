|
Mary Helen McGuinness, 85, died February 27th in San Antonio, TX. She was born December 7, 1934 in Luzerne County, PA to William and Alice James. The family would settle in Bronx, NY where she would meet and marry William Joseph McGuinness. The family moved to Kearny, NJ to raise their three daughters Kim, Diane and Beth; and two sons Timothy and Kerry. In 1964, they moved to St. Louis where son Gregg was born.
Mary is preceded in death by husband William Joseph McGuinness, daughter Diane Moore; parents William and Alice James; sisters Alice Yankowski and Leona Bugnacki; and brothers Walter and Gerald James.
Mary is survived by daughters Kim (husband Steven Skipper), and Beth (husband Peter McClain); sons Tim (wife Susan), Kerry (wife Lupe), and Gregg (wife Cecilia); grandchildren Taryn Moore, James McGuinness, Caitlin McGuinness, Shane McGuinness, William Schoelzel and James Orcutt and wife Rebecca; great-grandchildren Charlotte "Lottie" Ann and Sophie; and many nieces and nephews.
Visitation is March 8th, 5-8p & Rosary 6:00p at Sunset Funeral Home, 1701 Austin Hwy. Funeral is 11am March 9th, St Thomas More Catholic Church, 4411 Moana with internment to follow at Holy Cross Cemetery.
Published in Express-News on Mar. 8, 2020