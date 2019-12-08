|
|
Mary Helen Rico Aguilar, born on January 21, 1934, was called home to be with our Lord on Wednesday, November 27, 2019, at the age of 85.
She is reunited in Heaven with her husband, Luciano Aguilar, Sr.; son, Jimmy Aguilar; parents, 1 sister and 3 brothers. Mrs. Aguilar is loved and will be greatly missed by her sons, Luciano Aguilar, Jr. and his wife Cindy, and Louis Aguilar and his wife Vianney; grandchildren, Yvonne, Yvette (Santos), Joyce (Manuel), Louis, Ariel, Seth, Shyann, Anthony and Steven; great-grandchildren, Jacob, Joe, Joelyn, Matthew, Jimmy, Andrew, Alex, Ana, Leticia, Santiago and Malia; great-great-grandson, Adrian as well as other loving relatives and friends. Our mother's love will remain in our Hearts for all eternity.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 from 2 PM until 9 PM, with a
Rosary to be recited at 7 PM at Castillo Mission Funeral Home.
A funeral procession will depart on Wednesday, December 11, 2019, at 9:15 AM for a 10 AM Mass at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church.
Interment to follow at San Martin-Aguilar Cemetery.
Published in Express-News on Dec. 8, 2019