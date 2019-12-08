Home

Services
Castillo Mission Funeral Home
520 N. Gen. McMullen Drive
San Antonio, TX 78228
(210) 432-8586
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019
2:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Castillo Mission Funeral Home
520 N. Gen. McMullen Drive
San Antonio, TX 78228
Rosary
Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019
7:00 PM
Castillo Mission Funeral Home
520 N. Gen. McMullen Drive
San Antonio, TX 78228
Service
Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019
9:15 AM
Castillo Mission Funeral Home
520 N. Gen. McMullen Drive
San Antonio, TX 78228
Service
Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church
Mary Helen Rico Aguilar


1934 - 2019
Mary Helen Rico Aguilar Obituary

Mary Helen Rico Aguilar, born on January 21, 1934, was called home to be with our Lord on Wednesday, November 27, 2019, at the age of 85.

She is reunited in Heaven with her husband, Luciano Aguilar, Sr.; son, Jimmy Aguilar; parents, 1 sister and 3 brothers. Mrs. Aguilar is loved and will be greatly missed by her sons, Luciano Aguilar, Jr. and his wife Cindy, and Louis Aguilar and his wife Vianney; grandchildren, Yvonne, Yvette (Santos), Joyce (Manuel), Louis, Ariel, Seth, Shyann, Anthony and Steven; great-grandchildren, Jacob, Joe, Joelyn, Matthew, Jimmy, Andrew, Alex, Ana, Leticia, Santiago and Malia; great-great-grandson, Adrian as well as other loving relatives and friends. Our mother's love will remain in our Hearts for all eternity.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 from 2 PM until 9 PM, with a

Rosary to be recited at 7 PM at Castillo Mission Funeral Home.

A funeral procession will depart on Wednesday, December 11, 2019, at 9:15 AM for a 10 AM Mass at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church.

Interment to follow at San Martin-Aguilar Cemetery.

Published in Express-News on Dec. 8, 2019
