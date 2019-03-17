|
December 27, 1927 - March 12, 2019
Our beloved mother and grandmother, Mary Jane Atzenhoffer, left this earth and her loved ones on March 12, 2019, at the age of 91, to be with her Lord Jesus in Heaven.
Mary was born in San Marcos, TX, December 27, 1927. She is preceded in death by her husband, Arthur Atzenhoffer, son Arthur Jr., loving sisters Maggie Williams, Mabel Claire Slack, several other siblings, step daughter Ray Ann Lewis and grandson Kenny Fiedler. Mary is survived by children Cynthia Gabbart, Mary Ann and Jacqueline Atzenhoffer, Sandra and husband Mike Farquhar, grandson, Jason Atzenhoffer, and great grandchildren.
Mary worked for Frito Lay in her 20s but spent most of her life as a homemaker. She enjoyed sewing and preparing holiday dinners. Mary had a strong faith in God.
In her later years, she studied Catholicism, was confirmed and baptized at St. Margaret Mary Church on April 7, 2007, at the age of 79. Later in life Mary also came to appreciate Opera and enjoyed listening to Pavarotti.
A Mass service will be held at St. Margaret Mary Church, 1314 Fair Avenue, on Thursday, March 21, 2019, 11:00am. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Arc of SA.
Published in Express-News on Mar. 17, 2019