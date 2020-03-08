|
|
"Bunny & Feather"
Mary Jane Joyner, affectionally called Bunny, passed away December 20, 2019. She was the only child of Lake Hudson and Adeline Carpenter Joyner of Dallas, Texas.
Mrs. Joyner attended elementary and high schools in Dallas, Texas and continued her education at the University of Texas in Austin. She was initiated into Alpha Chi Omega national sorority and was also a "Sweetheart of Sigma Chi" and a "Bluebonnet Belle." She received a Bachelor of Arts degree, graduating Magna Cum Laude. She also received a Masters of Education from Trinity University in San Antonio, Texas.
Mrs. Joyner was a member and past president of the Olmos Park Garden, San Antonio Conservation Society, Ft. Sam Houston Officers Wives Club, San Antonio Museum of Art Trinity University Heritage Society, Patron of McNay Art Museum and member and past president of the Alpha Chi Omega Alumni Club. Mrs. Joyner retired after teaching 25 years in the San Antonio school districts of Alamo Heights, Northeast and San Antonio.
Mary Jane will be greatly missed by many friends. Bunny & Feather will join a heavenly band-consisting of Father, Mother, Aunts & Uncles, cousins Pepper Hondo, Solange, Flower, & Feather.
Published in Express-News on Mar. 8, 2020