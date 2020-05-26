Our mother, Mary Jane Koll, known to most of her friends as Janie, was a loving wife for 61 years to our father, Charles H. Koll of Hathaway, LA. Their love and care for each other was special and an inspiration to all of us.Janie was born in Mercedes, TX but raised in Harlingen by her parents, Claudia and Worth Wood, former Mayor of Harlingen. She was survived by daughter Kim Rocha and husband Frank Rocha of San Antonio; her son Troy Koll of San Antonio; and her youngest son Duane Koll and his wife Carrie Koll of Richardson, TX. Cody and Callie Lopez of San Antonio; Chase and Chloe Koll of San Antonio; Christina and Andy Rhodes of Richardson, Anna, Brooke, and Jackson (deceased) Koll of Richardson all loved her and called her grandma. She recently became a great grandma to Sebastian "Sebby" Rhodes of Richardson. She is also survived by her two younger brothers, Coleman and Gregg Wood. Mom was an avid reader and was never at a loss for words. Even when she was feeling the physical effects of her age, she always remained strong and positive. Mom was caring and generous to her family and friends. She especially looked forward to "girlfriend days" at the food court at Ingram Park Mall. She also maintained a life-long friendships with a special group of women from Harlingen High School, Class of 1958. Mom always made time to care for the cats, birds, and squirrels that found their way to her backyard.Mostly mom was just a very special person that always put other's needs before her own. She passed peaceful from a heart failure at St Luke's Baptist Hospital and will be missed deeply. We have peace knowing she is now well and that we will be reunited with her again one day.Public viewing – Wednesday, May 27, 2020 from 11-1 at Sunset Northwest Funeral Home (6321 Bandera Rd, San Antonio TX, 78238) followed by a private family service. Interment will be at Ft Sam Houston National Cemetery at a later date.