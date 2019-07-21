San Antonio Express-News Obituaries
Porter Loring Mortuary
1101 McCullough
San Antonio, TX 78212
(210) 495-8221
Mary Jane Leung Meyers

Mary Jane Leung Meyers Obituary
February 27, 1926 - July 15, 2019
Mary Jane Leung Meyers, was called home by our Lord on Monday, June 15, 2019. She was born on February 27, 1926 in San Antonio, TX to Sing Lee Leung and Maria Jesus Carrillo Leung. Mary Jane is survived by her loving husband of 70 years, Rodolfo (Rudy) Meyers, her children: Veronica (Gilbert Perez), Judith (Roy Pedroza), Gerard (Dora Mercado), Joseph Paul Leung (Irene Rodriguez), Patricia Ann Leung, granddaughter Jennifer Christine (Almanza), and grandson Jonathan William. Apart from her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Rodolfo Jr., sister May, and brother Louis Leung.

ROSARY
MONDAY, JULY 29, 2019
7:00 PM
PORTER LORING CHAPEL

PROCESSION
TUESDAY, JULY 30, 2019
9:30 AM
PORTER LORING CHAPEL

MASS
TUESDAY, JULY 30, 2019
10:00 AM
SAN FERNANDO CATHEDRAL
115 MAIN PLAZA

Interment will follow at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery.

Published in Express-News on July 21, 2019
