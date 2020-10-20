Mary Jane Morales Casillas, 78, passed on October 09, 2020. She was born to Emilio Morales and Juanita Galan Morales in San Antonio, Texas on November 01, 1941. She is preceded in death by her parents, brother (Emilio Jr.), sister (Antonia Campa) and great granddaughter (Jenysis Casillas). She is survived by her husband, Joe M. Casillas, sister (Teresa Valdez), 6 children, 13 grandchildren, 19 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild.

Mary Jane married Joe in 1958 and they lived together in San Antonio. Together they raised their children Barbara Elizondo (David), Jose I. Casillas IV (Viola), David Casillas (Anita), Geraldine Lee (Henry), Gilbert Casillas, and Mary Jane Casillas Mitchell.

On behalf of the family, we would like to thank her nurses who took great care of her: Devan, Michael, and Sandra.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, October 21, 2020 from 5pm to 9pm with the holy rosary to begin at 7pm at Brookehill Funeral Home.

Funeral mass will be held Thursday, October 22, 2020 at St. Joseph South San Catholic Church at 10:00am, followed by burial at Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery.