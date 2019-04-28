|
|
Jean was born in Falls City, Nebraska in 1930, and graduated from Sacred Heart High School in 1947.
She graduated from Saint Francis Nursing School, Topeka, Kansas in 1950. After graduation, she worked as a Psychiatric Nurse in the violent ward, giving insulin and electric shock therapy before there were other effective treatments.
She married Dr. John Dunn in 1954 and experienced many assignments with her US Air Force husband overseas in West Pakistan, Germany, and the United States through 18 moves. Jean was devoted daughter, wife mother, grandmother, and great- grandmother, a friend of many, patient, kind, and recognized as an excellent cook by all who knew her.
She was a faithful member of a prayer group which has met most Mondays since1990, and last attended as hostess last December and demonstrated her sense of humor.
She patiently accepted Alzheimer's disease, lived through it gracefully, and died peacefully at home surrounded by her family. She is preceded in death by her parents and sister Betty Schawang.
She is survived by her sister Joey Kelly, Omaha, NE, her husband of 64 years, John Dunn, Catholic Deacon (ret), Col. USAF MC (RET); children, Col. Jane (Joseph) Louma, USAFR (ret), Windcrest, TX, Brian (Linnea)
Dunn, San Antonio, TX, Barbara (Michael) Heier, Colorado Springs, CO, and Col. Kathleen Dunn-Cane (JC), USAF (ret), San Antonio, TX, 14 grandchildren and 8+ great-grandchildren.
A mass celebrating her life will be held on May 6, 2019 at 10:30am, St. Anthony De Padua Catholic Church, 102 Lorenz, San Antonio, TX followed by refreshments.
Published in Express-News on Apr. 28, 2019