Mary Jo Boldt passed away in San Marcos, Texas, on November 16, 2019, at the age of 66. She was born on August 30, 1953 to Joseph and Rose Torchia. Her parents preceded her in death.
Mary Jo began her professional career as a Contract Specialist for the Department of Defense in 1980, and retired after 33 years of dedicated service. She enjoyed life to the fullest, she was happiest spending time with her husband, daughter and grandchildren, but loved to go on "adventures" with her girlfriends. She loved the outdoors and being next to the water. It could be as simple as a swimming pool in the backyard to the beach collecting shells, or at the lake fishing. She picked up numerous hobbies throughout her life, including; puzzling, collecting rock to crystalize, rug weaving, picking pecans, collecting 100's of owls and baking. She was a fearless free spirit, that kept you laughing even when she didn't intend on making you laugh.
Mary Jo will be remembered lovingly by her husband John of 42 years, her only daughter Robin and son-in-law Steve Hardaway, brothers David Torchia and Joseph Torchia, sisters Susan Torchia, Nancy Torchia, Barbara "Bobbi" Torchia, grandchildren Ashlynne Hardaway and Steven Hardaway Jr., as well as a number of close friends who were like family.
Visitation will be Friday November 22, 11:00AM-1:00PM, with Funeral Service following at 1:00PM at Pennington Funeral Home.
Arrangements by Pennington Funeral Home, San Marcos, Texas, 512-353-4311. www.penningtonfuneralhome.com
Published in Express-News on Nov. 20, 2019