Mary Jo Granieri Hancock, beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend passed away at the age of 88 on September 5, 2020 at her home in San Antonio, Texas.

Born November 28, 1931 in San Antonio to Pearl and Joseph Granieri. Mary Jo grew up at Medina Lake, the eldest of three daughters. Her father, an Italian immigrant, established Joe's Place Marina in 1916 and upon his death, Mary Jo operated Joe's Place until her passing.

Mary Jo enjoyed serving her community. For many years she volunteered at Santa Rosa Hospital, the Children's Shelter and Christian Assistance Ministry. She served as Director of Volunteers at Santa Rosa Hospital, Director of Community Relations at the Children's Shelter and served as a community liaison at Christian Assistance Ministry.

Mary Jo had a passion for live music. A perfect evening for Mary Jo was listening to jazz, sipping her favorite bourbon while engaging in spirited conversations with friends and family. The Texas coast held a special place in her heart. She often reflected on her cherished memories of her family time in her beloved Port Aransas which spanned over 45 years. She spent countless hours watching the dolphins and pelicans from her balcony. Mary Jo walked many a mile combing the beach at Port A in search of sand dollars. She always looked forward to hosting dinner for her many dear friends, that spanned all ages, and her family, who lovingly referred to her as JoJo.

She was preceded in her death by her husband, John Terry Hancock, and son, Kelly Joe Hancock. Mary Jo is survived by her sons John Hancock II and wife, Janet; Patrick Hancock and wife Jelyn Pizzitola; her daughter-in-law Connie Gary; her grandchildren Carrie Fleming (Jason), Terry Joe Hancock (Wendy), Jenny Ware (Wesley), Matthew Hancock, Isabella Hancock and Alexander Hancock; six great-grandchildren; and her sisters, Jeanne Matthews (Jim) and Cappi Phillips (Stanley).

The family would like to extend a special thanks to Rosa Debars for her many years of care and friendship.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions and the safety for all, a family graveside service will be held on Thursday, September 17, 2020 at Sunset Memorial Park at 11 am. Please contact the family if you would like to view the service virtually.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Retirement Fund for the Sisters of Charity of the Incarnate Word, 4503 Broadway, San Antonio, Texas 78209 or to CAM, 110 McCullough Ave. San Antonio, Texas 78215.

